Rathbones Group PLC Boosts Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,976 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $6,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,753,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,923,653,000 after purchasing an additional 122,577 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 17.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,036,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,256,407,000 after acquiring an additional 595,697 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,521,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,195,000 after acquiring an additional 53,719 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $1,648,259,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,281,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,032,000 after acquiring an additional 81,028 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $830.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, May 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $814.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.75, for a total transaction of $463,389.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,725.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $741.92, for a total value of $443,668.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,541.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.75, for a total value of $463,389.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,725.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,315 shares of company stock valued at $3,846,512 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Up 2.1 %

NOW traded up $13.64 on Friday, reaching $656.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,301,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,185. The stock has a market cap of $134.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $526.11 and a 1 year high of $815.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $740.55 and its 200 day moving average is $734.54.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.41. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

