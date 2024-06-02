Rathbones Group PLC Has $5.81 Million Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Rathbones Group PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,413 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $5,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SWK traded up $1.82 on Friday, hitting $87.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,512,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,759. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.51 and its 200 day moving average is $91.97. The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of -126.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.87 and a 52 week high of $104.21.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is -469.57%.

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $298,765.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,248. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

