Rathbones Group PLC Has $7.28 Million Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Rathbones Group PLC trimmed its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 49.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,573 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $7,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 48.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Stock Up 7.0 %

DG stock traded up $8.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,872,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,641,883. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $101.09 and a 52 week high of $204.67. The company has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. Dollar General had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Insider Activity

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,371.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,371.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dollar General from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Argus increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.48.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

