Rathbones Group PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 585,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 67,961 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC owned 0.13% of Cameco worth $25,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Cameco by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCJ traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,629,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,324,307. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $56.24. The stock has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.33 and a beta of 0.92.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). Cameco had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $470.29 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

CCJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cameco in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

