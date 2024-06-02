Rathbones Group PLC Sells 1,125 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Rathbones Group PLC trimmed its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $6,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 763.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $119.48 per share, with a total value of $26,166.12. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,488.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $119.48 per share, with a total value of $26,166.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,488.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.50. 3,636,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,203,114. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.77. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.54 and a 52-week high of $133.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $86.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.52.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 117.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on BX shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.65.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

