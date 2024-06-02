Rathbones Group PLC Sells 19,494 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Rathbones Group PLC lowered its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 180,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,494 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $13,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 706.9% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,774,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Sysco by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sysco by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Sysco by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.82. 6,278,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,860,168. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $82.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.38. The company has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.16.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 99.88%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 49.76%.

A number of research firms have commented on SYY. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.10.

In related news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $137,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

