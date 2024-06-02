Rathbones Group PLC Sells 39,537 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Rathbones Group PLC lessened its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 39,537 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC owned about 0.16% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $8,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,939,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,173,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $105.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.38.

SolarEdge Technologies stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,902,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,385,567. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.89. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.86 and a 12 month high of $306.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 1.53.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.35). SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $204.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

