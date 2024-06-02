Rathbones Group PLC Sells 515 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Rathbones Group PLC cut its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,406 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $17,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $585.00 target price (down from $720.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Netflix from $555.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Netflix from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Netflix from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $632.00.

Shares of NFLX traded down $6.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $641.62. 4,071,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,919,558. The firm has a market cap of $276.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.53, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $344.73 and a 12-month high of $664.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $610.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $556.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,181,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,764,328.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,181,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,051 shares of company stock valued at $29,400,780 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

