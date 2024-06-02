Raymond James Analysts Give Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) a C$93.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$93.00 price target on Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Imperial Oil from C$97.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$95.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. CIBC lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$90.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$90.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$96.07.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on IMO

Imperial Oil Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of IMO opened at C$96.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$95.49 and a 200 day moving average of C$85.14. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$61.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$101.63. The firm has a market cap of C$51.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.65, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported C$2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.00 by C$0.23. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of C$12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$15.74 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 9.6175299 EPS for the current year.

Imperial Oil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 27.30%.

About Imperial Oil

(Get Free Report)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.