Raymond James Reaffirms Strong-Buy Rating for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Raymond James restated their strong-buy rating on shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $159.00 target price on the energy producer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $155.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $144.65.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $116.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $98.38 and a one year high of $135.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.33 and its 200 day moving average is $117.80.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $14.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total transaction of $1,536,246.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,161.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $76,427,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,669.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total value of $1,536,246.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,161.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 664,350 shares of company stock worth $83,537,680 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COP. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 247 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

