Raymond James Trims Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Target Price to $230.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $235.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Marathon Petroleum from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $221.00 to $195.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $194.23.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $176.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $191.98 and a 200 day moving average of $172.17. Marathon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $104.32 and a 12 month high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Petroleum

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $500,685,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 10,902.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,110,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $223,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,536 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $109,099,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 127.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,232,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,536,000 after acquiring an additional 689,576 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 256.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 884,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $131,235,000 after purchasing an additional 636,281 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

