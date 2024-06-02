Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) Short Interest Up 20.0% in May

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPFGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the April 30th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Shares of RBGPF stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,540. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.91. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $80.15.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; brain health products; migraine-headaches and rheumatic pain products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Airborne, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Move Free, Neuriva, Nurofen, Mucinex, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

