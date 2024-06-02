Redmond Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Redmond Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Progyny were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in Progyny in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Progyny alerts:

Progyny Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Progyny stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.95. The stock had a trading volume of 987,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,927. Progyny, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.90 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.91 and its 200 day moving average is $35.21.

Insider Transactions at Progyny

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $278.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.41 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 71,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $2,694,081.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 86,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,262,593.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 71,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $2,694,081.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 86,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,262,593.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 6,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $240,452.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 384,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,459,192.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,770 shares of company stock valued at $3,853,985. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on PGNY shares. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Progyny from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Progyny from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Progyny from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PGNY

About Progyny

(Free Report)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.