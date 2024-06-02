Redmond Asset Management LLC Sells 23,496 Shares of LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO)

Redmond Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,496 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of LiveOne worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveOne in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveOne in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of LiveOne by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 94,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 52,830 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of LiveOne by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 121,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 55,092 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LiveOne in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. 21.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LiveOne Stock Performance

Shares of LiveOne stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.65. 200,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,671. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.67 million, a P/E ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.71. LiveOne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $2.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of LiveOne in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

LiveOne Company Profile

LiveOne, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker, an integrated membership and advertising streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

