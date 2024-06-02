Redmond Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP)

Redmond Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,008 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC owned 0.42% of Wrap Technologies worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wrap Technologies by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares during the period. Financial Security Advisor Inc. increased its position in shares of Wrap Technologies by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 23,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wrap Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Wrap Technologies by 351.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 215,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 167,547 shares during the last quarter. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wrap Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:WRAP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.46. 99,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,837. Wrap Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $7.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $64.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.52.

About Wrap Technologies

Wrap Technologies, Inc, a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company's flagship product is BolaWrap 150, a handheld remote restraint device that discharges a seven and a half-foot Kevlar tether, entangling an individual from a range of 10-25 feet.

