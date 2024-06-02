Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) and Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Financial Survey

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) and Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

Regency Centers pays an annual dividend of $2.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Invesco Mortgage Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 17.2%. Regency Centers pays out 130.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Invesco Mortgage Capital pays out -228.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Regency Centers has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Invesco Mortgage Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Regency Centers and Invesco Mortgage Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regency Centers 0 2 9 0 2.82 Invesco Mortgage Capital 1 2 0 0 1.67

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Regency Centers presently has a consensus target price of $70.09, suggesting a potential upside of 14.15%. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a consensus target price of $9.25, suggesting a potential downside of 0.43%. Given Regency Centers’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Regency Centers is more favorable than Invesco Mortgage Capital.

96.1% of Regency Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.5% of Invesco Mortgage Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Regency Centers shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Invesco Mortgage Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Regency Centers and Invesco Mortgage Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regency Centers 27.31% 5.52% 3.10% Invesco Mortgage Capital -2.96% 62.02% 5.67%

Volatility and Risk

Regency Centers has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invesco Mortgage Capital has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Regency Centers and Invesco Mortgage Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regency Centers $1.32 billion 8.58 $364.56 million $2.05 29.95 Invesco Mortgage Capital $277.93 million 1.63 -$15.86 million ($0.70) -13.27

Regency Centers has higher revenue and earnings than Invesco Mortgage Capital. Invesco Mortgage Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Regency Centers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Regency Centers beats Invesco Mortgage Capital on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests, finances, and manages mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S. government agency or federally chartered corporation; RMBS and CMBS that are not issued or guaranteed by the United States government agency or federally chartered corporation; the United States treasury securities; real estate-related financing arrangements; to-be-announced securities forward contracts to purchase RMBS; and commercial mortgage loans. It has elected to be taxed as a REIT and would be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

