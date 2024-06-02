Relative Value Partners Group LLC Grows Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% during the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 108,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 7.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $769.53.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,554,195 shares in the company, valued at $79,730,343,755. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.6 %

LLY stock opened at $820.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $769.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $700.18. The firm has a market cap of $779.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.82, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $422.06 and a 1-year high of $826.21.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

