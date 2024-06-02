Relative Value Partners Group LLC Grows Stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,750 shares during the quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MIN. Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,463,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $566,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Shayne & Jacobs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 83,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 20,887 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust stock opened at $2.62 on Friday. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $2.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.69.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.16%.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

