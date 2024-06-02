Relative Value Partners Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 844.1% in the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,025,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,211,000 after buying an additional 917,284 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1,474.5% in the third quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 363,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,756,000 after buying an additional 340,453 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 267,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,926,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 155,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,294,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 109,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,967,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of RPV opened at $85.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.57. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1-year low of $67.69 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.91.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

