Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) Short Interest Up 18.2% in May

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,630,000 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the April 30th total of 3,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 265,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.7 days. Approximately 16.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard bought 414,281 shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.54 per share, with a total value of $637,992.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,672,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,178.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Pale Fire Capital SE lifted its position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 15,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.01.

RPHM stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.66. 108,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,116. The stock has a market cap of $55.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.22. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $9.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.38.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.12. As a group, analysts predict that Reneo Pharmaceuticals will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. The company's lead product candidate is REN001, a potent and selective agonist of the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta that is in clinical development for genetic mitochondrial diseases comprising primary mitochondrial myopathies and long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

