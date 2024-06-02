Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) Short Interest Update

Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,822,700 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the April 30th total of 7,883,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,169.8 days.
Resona Price Performance
OTCMKTS RSNHF remained flat at $6.86 during mid-day trading on Friday. Resona has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $6.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.74.
Resona Company Profile
