Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) Short Interest Update

Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,822,700 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the April 30th total of 7,883,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,169.8 days.

Resona Price Performance

OTCMKTS RSNHF remained flat at $6.86 during mid-day trading on Friday. Resona has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $6.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.74.

Resona Company Profile

Resona Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, and Market Trading segments. The Consumer Banking segment provides consulting services, that includes consumer loan, asset management, and asset succession services to individuals.

