Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $101.65

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$101.65 and traded as low as C$91.16. Restaurant Brands International shares last traded at C$93.46, with a volume of 1,628,577 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$81.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 299.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of C$29.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$99.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$101.69.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C($0.01). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 38.68%. The business had revenue of C$2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.34 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 6.3747521 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.784 dividend. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Naira Saeed sold 1,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$108.81, for a total value of C$174,857.67. In related news, Senior Officer Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.17, for a total transaction of C$18,506,553.32. Also, Director Naira Saeed sold 1,607 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$108.81, for a total transaction of C$174,857.67. In the last three months, insiders have sold 258,330 shares of company stock worth $19,702,705. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Stories

