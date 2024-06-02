Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXLSF) Short Interest Down 22.0% in May

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXLSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 217,200 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the April 30th total of 278,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 241.3 days.

Rexel Price Performance

RXLSF remained flat at $31.00 on Friday. Rexel has a twelve month low of $19.69 and a twelve month high of $31.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.88.

Rexel Company Profile

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of low and ultra-low voltage electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial markets in France, Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

