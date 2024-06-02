Ripio Credit Network Price Tops $0.0019 on Major Exchanges (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $870,555.05 and $568.18 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00010249 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00011444 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001301 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68,439.75 or 0.99988923 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00012081 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $77.64 or 0.00113434 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004009 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00192251 USD and is up 0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $281.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.