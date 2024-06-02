Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RHI. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Robert Half from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.14.

Get Robert Half alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Robert Half

Robert Half Trading Up 0.3 %

RHI stock opened at $64.23 on Wednesday. Robert Half has a 52 week low of $63.68 and a 52 week high of $88.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.28.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Robert Half had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Robert Half will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $154,714.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,267.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $603,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,062 shares in the company, valued at $14,970,548.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $154,714.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,267.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Robert Half in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Robert Half by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Robert Half by 440.0% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Robert Half during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Robert Half during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.