Robert W. Baird Begins Coverage on The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $388.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CI. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Cigna Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $327.00 to $354.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $393.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $373.87.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 4.1 %

CI stock opened at $344.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $349.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $324.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $365.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $57.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 2,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.73, for a total value of $833,900.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,438 shares in the company, valued at $117,699,629.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total transaction of $3,728,629.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,189.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 2,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.73, for a total value of $833,900.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,699,629.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,366 shares of company stock worth $24,750,755 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Cigna Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 166.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 25,771 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,360,000 after buying an additional 16,103 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 230.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 62,261 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $22,612,000 after buying an additional 43,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 8,144 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

