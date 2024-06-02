Robert W. Baird Cuts Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Price Target to $4.50

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Duluth Stock Performance

Shares of DLTH stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average of $4.82. The company has a market cap of $122.65 million, a P/E ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Duluth has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $7.88.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $245.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.80 million. Duluth had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Duluth will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Duluth

In related news, SVP Neala Shepherd sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 122,587 shares in the company, valued at $576,158.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 35.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Duluth by 8.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 78,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 5,775 shares during the last quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duluth during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duluth during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Duluth by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duluth during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

See Also

