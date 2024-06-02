Robert W. Baird Initiates Coverage on Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens lifted their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.75 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an underweight rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $9.20.

Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $7.88 on Thursday. Alignment Healthcare has a 52 week low of $4.46 and a 52 week high of $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.61.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.81% and a negative return on equity of 91.06%. The business had revenue of $628.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Alignment Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total value of $125,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,830,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,955,243.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO John E. Kao acquired 103,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.82 per share, with a total value of $496,460.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,745,253 shares in the company, valued at $13,232,119.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 23,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total transaction of $125,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,830,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,955,243.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,213 shares of company stock worth $460,587 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALHC. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,920,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,487,000 after purchasing an additional 968,637 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 49.1% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,747,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,064,000 after acquiring an additional 905,015 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 39.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,913,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,279,000 after acquiring an additional 544,196 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alignment Healthcare by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,121,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,303,000 after acquiring an additional 322,661 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 283.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 315,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 233,417 shares during the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

