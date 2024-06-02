Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC reduced its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 301,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,867 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $30,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 192.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. 45.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RY stock traded up $0.87 on Friday, reaching $109.27. 1,654,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,585. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.55 and a 200-day moving average of $98.43. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $77.90 and a twelve month high of $109.47. The firm has a market cap of $154.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 50.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays started coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.67.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

