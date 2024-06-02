R&Q Insurance (LON:RQIH) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.58

Shares of R&Q Insurance Holdings Ltd. (LON:RQIH – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.58 ($0.08) and traded as low as GBX 1.35 ($0.02). R&Q Insurance shares last traded at GBX 1.80 ($0.02), with a volume of 2,036,421 shares changing hands.
R&Q Insurance Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £6.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 6.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1,042.17, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.16.
R&Q Insurance Company Profile
R&Q Insurance Holdings Ltd. operates as a non-life speciality insurance company in the United Kingdom, North America, and Europe. The company provides program management and legacy insurance; and capital solutions for books of non-life business. It acts as conduits between MGAs and other niche underwriters and their capital providers.
