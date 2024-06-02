RS Group (LON:RS1) Given New GBX 900 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

RS Group (LON:RS1 – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 925 ($11.81) to GBX 900 ($11.49) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of RS Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Get RS Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on RS Group

RS Group Stock Performance

RS Group Increases Dividend

RS Group stock opened at GBX 703.50 ($8.98) on Wednesday. RS Group has a 12-month low of GBX 551.20 ($7.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 852.60 ($10.89). The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 744.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 763.28. The stock has a market cap of £3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 1,803.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.70 ($0.17) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from RS Group’s previous dividend of $8.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. RS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,641.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kate Ringrose purchased 2,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 822 ($10.50) per share, with a total value of £19,900.62 ($25,415.86). In other news, insider Simon Pryce purchased 6,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 740 ($9.45) per share, with a total value of £45,243.60 ($57,782.38). Also, insider Kate Ringrose acquired 2,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 822 ($10.50) per share, for a total transaction of £19,900.62 ($25,415.86). Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

RS Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products and solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.