RS Group plc (LON:RS1) Insider Purchases £45,243.60 in Stock

RS Group plc (LON:RS1 – Get Free Report) insider Simon Pryce purchased 6,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 740 ($9.45) per share, for a total transaction of £45,243.60 ($57,782.38).
RS Group Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of LON:RS1 opened at GBX 703.50 ($8.98) on Friday. RS Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 551.20 ($7.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 852.60 ($10.89). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 744.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 763.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,803.85, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.89.
RS Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a GBX 13.70 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This is an increase from RS Group’s previous dividend of $8.30. RS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,641.03%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
RS Group Company Profile
RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products and solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.
Read More
