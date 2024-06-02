Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Bought by Vectors Research Management LLC

Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 117.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,213 shares during the period. Ryder System makes up about 1.0% of Vectors Research Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Vectors Research Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Ryder System worth $6,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in R. Claret Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $437,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 7,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ryder System stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.47. The stock had a trading volume of 298,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,062. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.57 and a 12-month high of $128.85.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.98%.

R has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ryder System from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ryder System from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Stephens increased their target price on Ryder System from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryder System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.83.

In other news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 11,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total value of $1,523,943.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,008,140.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 11,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total transaction of $1,523,943.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,008,140.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 8,000 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total value of $955,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,479.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,800 shares of company stock valued at $11,990,862. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

