Safestore (LON:SAFE) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $801.78

Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 801.78 ($10.24) and traded as high as GBX 900 ($11.49). Safestore shares last traded at GBX 900 ($11.49), with a volume of 837,793 shares trading hands.

Safestore Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.75, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,011.24, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 795.74 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 801.86.

About Safestore

(Get Free Report)

Safestore is the UK's largest self storage group with 190 stores on 31 October 2023, comprising 133 wholly owned stores in the UK (including 73 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Sheffield, Leeds, Newcastle, and Bristol), 29 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 11 stores in Spain, 11 stores in the Netherlands and 6 stores in Belgium.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Safestore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.