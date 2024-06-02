Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Short Interest Update

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,670,000 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the April 30th total of 8,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Salesforce Stock Up 7.5 %

CRM stock traded up $16.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $234.44. 36,807,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,702,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $193.68 and a 1-year high of $318.71. The firm has a market cap of $227.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.97.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (down from $360.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.66, for a total value of $3,249,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,407,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,171,467.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.66, for a total value of $3,249,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,407,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,171,467.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.26, for a total transaction of $1,130,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,170,076.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 638,070 shares of company stock worth $182,912,726 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 10,504 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its position in Salesforce by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 10,377 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

