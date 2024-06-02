SALT Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $12,465.33 (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One SALT token can currently be bought for $0.0211 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SALT has traded 25.8% lower against the dollar. SALT has a market cap of $2.53 million and approximately $12,465.33 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00009748 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00011518 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001290 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,780.56 or 0.99963163 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00012064 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000064 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.13 or 0.00112281 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004057 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000493 BTC.

SALT Token Profile

SALT is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02292242 USD and is up 6.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $14,580.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

