Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) Short Interest Update

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 583,100 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the April 30th total of 499,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,943.7 days.

Sampo Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SAXPF remained flat at $44.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. Sampo Oyj has a 12 month low of $38.03 and a 12 month high of $46.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.84.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile

Sampo Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. It offers property, casualty, liability, accident, sickness, household, homeowner, motor, travel, marine, aviation, transport, forest, livestock, health, workers compensation, car, van, and bike insurance services, as well as reinsurance services.

