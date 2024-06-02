Sanwa Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SNWAF) Short Interest Up 23.2% in May

Sanwa Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SNWAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 272,700 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the April 30th total of 221,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Sanwa Stock Performance

Sanwa stock remained flat at $15.17 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.17 and its 200 day moving average is $14.57. Sanwa has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.17.

Sanwa Company Profile

Sanwa Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel construction materials for commercial and residential construction in Japan, North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers lightweight shutters, condominium doors, window shutters, exterior products, heavy-duty shutters, steel doors, partitions, stainless steel products, garage doors, operators, overhead doors, shutters, automatic doors, trucks/trailers, hinge doors, industrial doors, dock levelers, and aluminum store fronts, as well as maintenance services.

