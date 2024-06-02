Sapphire 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,525.32 (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. During the last week, Sapphire has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. Sapphire has a total market cap of $7.40 million and $1,525.32 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,788.53 or 0.05567713 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.56 or 0.00052267 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00010694 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00014167 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00017572 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00012241 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,769,874,798 coins and its circulating supply is 1,749,440,575 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Buying and Selling Sapphire

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.