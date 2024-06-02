SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 479,027 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.44% of SBA Communications worth $121,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 140.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,143,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,140,000 after buying an additional 1,252,764 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,091,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $530,492,000 after purchasing an additional 153,299 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,958,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $496,765,000 after purchasing an additional 166,554 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 115.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,358,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,838,000 after purchasing an additional 727,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,209,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,124,000 after purchasing an additional 12,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 1,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total transaction of $430,966.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC traded up $3.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $196.68. 1,592,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,729. The company has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $200.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.40. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $183.64 and a twelve month high of $258.76.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.21. SBA Communications had a net margin of 20.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $657.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $276.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $266.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.17.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

