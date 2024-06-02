Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,300 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the April 30th total of 69,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 39.5 days.
Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Performance
Shares of SBGSF traded down $3.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $245.11. The stock had a trading volume of 104,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.44. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1-year low of $146.57 and a 1-year high of $262.00.
Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Schneider Electric S.E.
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.