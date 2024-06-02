Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,300 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the April 30th total of 69,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 39.5 days.

Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Performance

Shares of SBGSF traded down $3.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $245.11. The stock had a trading volume of 104,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.44. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1-year low of $146.57 and a 1-year high of $262.00.

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

Schneider Electric S.E. engages in the energy management and industrial automation businesses in the France, Western Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and internationally. The company offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, load banks, power monitoring and control systems, power quality and power factor correction products, push buttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, surge protection and power conditioning services, switchboards and enclosures, and transfer switches.

