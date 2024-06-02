Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by American Investment Services Inc.

American Investment Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the quarter. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 83,921,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852,632 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,997,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,411,000 after buying an additional 750,511 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,551.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,739,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,450,000 after acquiring an additional 9,372,497 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,941,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,251,000 after purchasing an additional 309,641 shares during the period. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,795,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,523,000 after purchasing an additional 16,971 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHE traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 982,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,635. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $27.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.96.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

