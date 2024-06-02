Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,044 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 46.2% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 50.2% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in EOG Resources by 6.1% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 25,885 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 14.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG stock traded up $2.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,082,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,097,462. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.32 and a 52 week high of $139.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $71.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.38.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 28.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $349,828.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,206,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at $20,987,669.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $349,828.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,206,821.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,972. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EOG. Susquehanna upped their price target on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.09.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

