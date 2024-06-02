Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its position in American Water Works by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 20,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Stock Up 3.6 %

American Water Works stock traded up $4.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.77. 3,003,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,899. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.34 and a 1 year high of $151.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.81.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.30 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 22.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.765 per share. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 62.07%.

Insider Transactions at American Water Works

In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $100,814.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AWK has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on American Water Works

American Water Works Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.