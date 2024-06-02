Scotia Capital Inc. Has $10.97 Million Stock Position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,845 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $10,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IMO. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 938.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 810 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 156.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the third quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the third quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IMO. Raymond James raised shares of Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

Imperial Oil Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Imperial Oil stock traded up $1.25 on Friday, reaching $70.50. 715,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,914. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52 week low of $44.98 and a 52 week high of $74.58. The company has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.10. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Imperial Oil Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4377 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

Featured Stories

