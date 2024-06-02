Scotia Capital Inc. Has $2.44 Million Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,027,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1,406.1% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.80.

LHX traded up $5.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $224.83. 1,461,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,466. The stock has a market cap of $42.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $213.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.52. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.25 and a twelve month high of $225.90.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.17. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 75.32%.

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 1,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total value of $272,792.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,376,393.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 3,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $715,848.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,761,366.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 1,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total transaction of $272,792.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,376,393.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,655 shares of company stock worth $15,105,191. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

