Scotia Capital Inc. Has $2.73 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 21,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 6,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 116,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 945.0% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 21,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 19,467 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $72,160,096.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,160,096.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.48.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $195.01. The stock had a trading volume of 9,137,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,239,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $179.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.65. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $206.00. The company has a market cap of $177.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

