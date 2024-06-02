Scotia Capital Inc. Has $25.03 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $25,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DE. Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in Deere & Company by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE traded up $6.41 on Friday, reaching $374.76. 2,332,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,424,964. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $397.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $386.48. The stock has a market cap of $104.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $345.55 and a 52-week high of $450.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 25.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.92.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

