Scotia Capital Inc. Has $9.74 Million Stock Position in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,772,974 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 121,092 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 0.51% of Hudbay Minerals worth $9,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,843 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,154 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 71,641 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,189 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 55,519 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 8,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HBM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.76. The company had a trading volume of 5,082,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,543,385. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 42.43 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $10.49.

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Free Report ) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The mining company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $524.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.69 million. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 4.36%. On average, equities analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

HBM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. National Bank Financial upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.21.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

