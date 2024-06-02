Scotia Capital Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,393,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $3,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ruffer LLP raised its stake in shares of Ambev by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 51,517,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,494,000 after buying an additional 5,699,184 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Ambev by 49.1% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,195,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,464,000 after buying an additional 4,013,914 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Ambev by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 9,221,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,820,000 after buying an additional 3,997,079 shares during the period. Westwood Global Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Ambev by 3.1% in the third quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 107,182,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ambev by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 312,980,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955,528 shares in the last quarter. 8.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABEV shares. StockNews.com upgraded Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on Ambev from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a report on Friday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.68.

ABEV traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.22. 23,228,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,820,138. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ambev S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.07.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Analysts predict that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

